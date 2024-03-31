More aid airdropped into Gaza as Israel continues military offensive

Humanitarian aid was dropped over the Gaza Strip on Sunday 31 March, as Israel continued its military offensive in the besieged territory.

There was no way of knowing which country dropped the supplies, as the airdrops are part of an international effort to work around extreme difficulties plaguing ground transport of aid into Gaza.

Recent airdrops of aid by the US and other countries provide far lower amounts of aid than truck deliveries, which have become rare and sometimes dangerous.

They have been met with some scepticism from UN officials and rights groups, who say that the method is not best practice when it comes to distributing much-needed aid.