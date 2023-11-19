IDF claims footage shows Hamas tunnels underneath Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital

The Israeli military has published footage that it claims to show evidence of a complex Hamas tunnel network underneath Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital.

The IDF said it uncovered a 55-meter-long tunnel underneath the hospital which leads to a blast-proof door.

The IDF has not revealed what was beyond the door.

Reuters has been able to verify the location of the videos by comparing the buildings, as well as the street layout, to satellite imagery of the area.

Reuters has not not able to confirm the date when the videos were filmed.

Israeli forces entered al-Shifa hospital five days ago amid claims that Hamas used it as a command centre.