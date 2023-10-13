BBC journalist breaks down in tears while reporting inside Gaza hospital

A BBC journalist broke down in tears while reporting from inside a hospital in Gaza.

BBC Arabic reporter Adnan El-Bursh fell to his knees at witnessing dozens of his friends and neighbours among the dead in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

He described the situation in Al-Shifa Hospital as traumatic with “bodies everywhere”.

A BBC cameraman is also filmed distressed as he sees his friend brought into hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He learns his friend’s family have been killed in an attack.