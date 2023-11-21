Dozens of premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital amid Israel-Hamas war

This is the moment premature babies are evacuated from al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

The 31 babies, who had been treated in intensive care, were evacuated on Sunday 19 November.

The babies were safely transferred to Al-Arish in Egypt on Monday 20 November. Twelve babies have been flown to Cairo.

Three are receiving treatment at the Emirati Hospital in southern Gaza.

The mission to evacuate the babies has been led by the Palestine Red Crescent, and assisted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).