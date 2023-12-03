Netanyahu adviser shares what will happen to Gaza when war is over

A senior adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu has shared what will happen to Gaza when the war between Hamas and Israel is ‘over’.

Mark Regev appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where he insisted the country was trying to ‘protect’ civilians, despite the death toll exceeding 15,000.

“It’ll be in a better situation. Not only has Hamas been controlling Gaza for 16 years and not only has that been horrific and terrible for the people of Israel, but that has been very sad for the people of Gaza”, he said.

“What has Hamas bought the Gaza Strip? What have they bought the Palestinians in Gaza? Poverty, bloodshed, misery.”