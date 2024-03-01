George Galloway pretends to be a cat in resurfaced Big Brother clip

George Galloway pretends to be a cat in this Celebrity Big Brother scene, which has resurfaced following his win in the Rochdale by-election.

The former Labour MP is seen nibbling from actress Rula Lenska's hands in the famous reality TV scene from 2006.

The politician purrs like a cat as his housemate scratches behind his ears for the TV cameras.

The bizarre roleplay began with Mr Galloway purring: “Now would you like me to be the cat?”

Then on his hands and knees, he pretends to eat from her hand.

The leader of the Workers Party of Great Britain was announced the winner of the Rochdale by-election in the early hours of Friday morning (1 March).