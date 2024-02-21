Girl Scouts robbed of $450 while selling cookies in broad daylight

Girl Scouts were robbed of $450 as they sold cookies on a stall in Texas in broad daylight on 11 February, newly-released footage shows.

Fort Worth Police Department said a suspect walked past the stand, reached behind their table, took the bag containing cash earnings from the day, and fled into the car park.

'We are talking about a little girl here. A little girl trying to sell Girl Scout cookies,' Fort Worth police officer Brad Perez told Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth.