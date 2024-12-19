Gisèle Pelicot mobbed by supporters as she leaves court after mass rape trial verdict

Gisèle Pelicot was swarmed by supporters as she left court after her ex-husband was jailed after being found guilty of orchestrating her horrific rape.

Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in France’s worst-ever mass rape trial, which saw 51 men convicted for a total of 428 years today (19 December), in a case which has shocked the world.

Gisèle defiantly said she has “never regretted” publicly attending her rape trial, and explained that she chose to waive her right to anonymity “to ensure that society could see what was happening.”