Netanyahu says Hezbollah will pay ‘heavy price’ after Golan strike kills 12

Israel has warned that Hezbollah will pay a “heavy price” after a rocket strike on a football pitch killed 12 young people in Golan Heights.

All of the Israeli victims were aged between 10 and 20 years old.

The country has confirmed it has retaliated by targeting areas of Lebanon as a result, in a move which could start a war with Hezbollah.

Netanyahu had been in the US meeting with the likes of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, before quickly flying back to Israel to deal with the unfolding situation.