Moment Greta Thunberg dragged from climate protest outside parliament

Police on Tuesday 12 March forcibly removed Greta Thunberg and other climate activists who were blocking the entrance to Sweden’s parliament building for a second day, driving them away in a police van.

Stockholm police said that although activists had the right to demonstrate outside parliament, between five and 10 people had been removed for obstructing the entrance.

Thunberg and dozens of other environmental campaigners started a sit-down protest on Monday against the effects of climate change and what they said was political inaction.

Last year, the 21-year-old was detained by police or removed from protests in countries including Sweden, Norway and Germany.