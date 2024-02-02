Greta Thunberg staged a climate protest at a London Science Musuem event, just hours after she appeared in court charged with a public order offence.

The 21-year-old joined protesters from Extinction Rebellion to hijack the event on Thursday evening (1 February).

As the organisers tried to bring the event to an end, Thunberg shouted from the audience to challenge the museum’s partnership with coal giant Adani.

Thunberg, two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters, and two Greenpeace activists appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for trial after each pleading not guilty in November to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Thunberg was arrested during a demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on 17 October last year as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

The trial continues today.