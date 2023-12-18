Grinch delivers Christmas card to Health Secretary on behalf of striking NHS staff

The Grinch delivered a signed Christmas card to the UK’s Health Secretary in London on Monday (18 December).

Representatives from Unite the Union, along with a member dressed as the Grinch, delivered the signed Christmas card for Victoria Atkins at the Department of Health to highlight the issues NHS staff are facing.

Ministers and representatives from the British Medical Association (BMA) have been locked in negotiations for five weeks, trying to find a resolution to the pay dispute.

Junior doctors in England will walk out from 7am on 20 December to 7am on 23 December 23 2023 and from 7am on 3 January to 7am on 9January.