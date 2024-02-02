Doctor shares nine common causes of hair loss for men and women

A doctor has shared nine common causes of hair loss in both men and women.

Doctor Amir Khan explains how a person typically loses around 50 to 100 hairs a day, but this often goes unnoticed as new ones are grown.

Dr Khan says hair loss is common, with some causes treatable and others not.

In an Instagram video, posted on Thursday (1 February), Dr Khan lists nine common causes which can cause hair loss.

These include those with a family history of hair loss, which comes with aging; hormonal changes; and alopecia.