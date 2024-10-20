The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have released footage that they claim shows Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, strolling through an underground tunnel hours before the October 7 attacks took place.

In the clip, Sinwar appears to be joined by a number of women and children, all of whom are carrying bags. They also bring down bottles of water and a mattress.

It comes hours after the IDF claimed to have killed him, when he became trapped in a partially-destroyed building, thought to be his home in Rafah.