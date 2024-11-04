Harrison Ford issued a revenge warning as the Hollywood star revealed his presidential endorsement.

The 82-year-old posted a video on Sunday (3 November), revealing he had chosen to back Kamala Harris in the US election.

The actor said: “I’ve been voting for 64 years, I’ve never really wanted to talk about it very much but when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying ‘For God’s sake don’t do this again’ it is telling us something important.”

Ford continued: “The truth is this, Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas.

“The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge.”