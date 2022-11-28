Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet, has erupted for the first time in almost 40 years.

Footage shows the sky glowing red as the volcano erupted on Hawaii's Big Island.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that the eruption began at 11:30pm local time on Sunday, 27 November.

Dozens of earthquakes, some of more than 2.5 on the richter scale, were triggered by the eruption.

The last eruption at Mauna Loa occurred in 1984.

