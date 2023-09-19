Health Secretary Steve Barclay refused to answer why junior doctors in Scotland are paid more than their counterparts in England.

Mr Barclay appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday as the first-ever joint strike with junior doctors and consultants gets underway.

He was quizzed by Susanna Reid on why junior doctors in Scotland have managed to come to an agreement and are getting paid “significantly” more than those in England.

Avoiding the question, Mr Barclay said: “We have accepted in full what the pay review body has suggested.”