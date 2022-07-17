Wildfires spread through Europe as record-breaking heatwave temperatures reach 40C

Wildfires are ripping through Europe as temperatures across the continent reach 40C during a record heatwave.

At least 260 people have died in Spain as a result of the heat, while fire crews in the south of France have battled blazes that have spread over 22,000 acres and forced 12,000 people to evacuate.

Fires have also spread across large parts of Greece and Portugal, while back in the UK, the Met Office has warned of record-breaking temperatures exceeding 40C in the coming days.

