Firefighters battle wildfires across Europe amid record heatwave

Thousands of firefighters are battling deadly wildfires in Greece, Spain and France as the heatwave in Europe provides the perfect conditions for fires to spread.

On the Greek island of Crete, several blazes which started on Friday (15 July) have spread to other parts of the island.

The fire service said 120 firefighters were tackling the flames, assisted by five helicopters.

Meanwhile, Spain is struggling to contain several fires on the Iberian Peninsula that have burned over 18,000 acres of land.

France and Italy are also struggling with a number of blazes.

