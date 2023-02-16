Moment US military helicopter falls out of sky captured on doorbell camera

A US military helicopter crashed onto an Alabama highway on Wednesday, 15 February, killing at least two people.

The Black Hawk, belonging to the Tennessee National Guard, crashed on Highway 53 near the Alabama-Tennessee border, according to officials.

Footage recorded on a doorbell camera shows the aircraft falling from the sky before crashing to the ground, sending a large smoke cloud into the air.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families,” Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, said.

