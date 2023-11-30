White House spokesman John Kirby gave his condolences to the family of Henry Kissinger after his passing on Wednesday 29 November.

President Joe Biden has yet to release a statement, but Kirby addressed Kissinger’s death at the daily press briefing at the White House, calling it a “huge loss.”

“Whether you saw eye to eye with him on every issue, there’s no question that he shaped foreign policy decisions for decades, and he certainly had an impact on America’s role in the world,” Kirby told the press.