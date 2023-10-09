A grandfather has been reported to the police by his local council after clearing land behind his home.

Keith Ramsell, 90, paid contractors £1,300 to chop down the “wall of vegetation” in Bushey after falling and injuring his arm.

He had spent more than a year previously contacting Hertsmere Borough Council, asking them to work on the area.

When he emailed them to say he’d completed the job himself he was told he had committed criminal damage - and the police had been informed.

A council spokesperson confirmed the authority had reported an incident of criminal damage to police.

The spokesperson added: “It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage.”