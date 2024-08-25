Blasts and missiles rocket across sky in northern Israel after Hezbollah retaliates

Distant explosions were seen followed by the launch of what looked like a series of missiles in the skies over northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon in the early hours of Sunday (25 August).

Israel said it launched airstrikes inside Lebanon early Sunday that targeted positions of the Hezbollah military.

In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of “preparing to file missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.”

Israeli military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari warned Hezbollah would “soon fire rockets, and possibly missiles and” drones into Israel.

Sirens began sounding in northern Israel soon after the warning, and additional sirens later joined in across the north.