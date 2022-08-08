Burst water main leaves street in north London flooded

Roads in north London were closed on Monday, 8 August, after a water main burst causing flooding.

This video, taken by staff at The Tollington Arms, shows a car driving through flood water on the intersection of Tollington Road and Hornsey Road in Islington.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were called to the incident.

"There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area. Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water," LFB said.

