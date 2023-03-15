Woman hurls homophobic abuse at lesbian couple in Starbucks in viral video

A woman hurled homophobic abuse at a lesbian couple inside a Starbucks in Florida, accusing them of grooming children.

In a hate-filled rant, the woman called Cassie Urry and her girlfriend Lorrin Skrbec “evil,” and said they should be “ashamed.”

Ms Urry shared the video, captioned “Karen in the wild,” on TikTok, where it has already been viewed more than seven million times.

The “Karen” then proceeded to ask for the name of the manager, who took her aside.

A Starbucks spokesperson said it does not “tolerate any form of discrimination” in its stores.

