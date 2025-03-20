Protesters stormed the House of Lords on Thursday, 20 March, demanding that the unelected chamber be abolished.

Demonstrators began with chants of "Lords out, people in" before throwing yellow leaflets around the room.

The leaflets, apparently modelled on a Sex Pistols album, had written on them: “Never mind the Lords here’s the House of People.”

Protesters said they were acting on behalf of Assemble, an organisation that campaigns for the Lords to be abolished and replaced by a citizens’ assembly.

A debate was adjourned as the protesters were escorted out.