Houthi rebels have released a new video claiming to show a British oil tanker being blown up in the Red Sea.

In the footage, what appears to be the Cordelia Moon erupts into a plume of smoke after being hit, causing severe damage.

The group claims that eight ballistic missiles, a drone, and an unmanned surface boat were used in the attack.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, claims their operation targeted 188 boats.

The crew have been confirmed as safe.