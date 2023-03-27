Humza Yousaf wins SNP leadership race to become the next first minister of Scotland

Humza Yousaf will succeed Nicola Sturgeon as first minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party after beating Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.

Mr Yousaf was the first South Asian and Muslim cabinet minister in the Scottish government and his ascension comes after Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation in February.

Serving as Scottish health secretary since 2021, Mr Yousaf has been criticised over record A&E waiting times in the NHS.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.