Hurricane Idalia: Drone footage reveals devastating Florida flooding
Devastating drone footage has revealed the extent of flooding as Hurricane Idalia decimated the town of Steinhatchee, Florida.
The river that runs through the town rose 8 feet on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, and flooded the town less than 20 miles from where Idalia made landfall.
Officials urged the 500 residents of the coastal community to evacuate the town on Tuesday (29 August 2023) ahead of the storm surge.
As of 6 pm Wednesday evening, Hurricane Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm the National Hurricane Center reports.
