A Florida sheriff issued a sobering warning as he surveyed the catastrophic damage made by Hurricane Milton as the Category 3 storm made landfall on Wednesday evening (9 October).

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said: “Unfortunately it’s going to be a fatal storm.”

When asked for the number of fatalities, so far, Pearson said: “We’re focused on just recovering, you know, getting the help to people that need it. Again, this community was hit. From what the dopplers are showing, we got hit the hardest, the quickest.”