Police dogs released from hospital after surviving stabbing

Two police dogs that were stabbed by a suspect during an arrest attempt in Boise, Idaho, were released from an animal hospital on Thursday, 25 January.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office said officers were taking suspect Jeremiah Gaver into custody on Wednesday when the stabbings took place.

Police fired at Gaver who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

K9s Meko and Astrid were badly injured and received emergency medical care.

Footage showed the pair leaving the WestVet Animal Emergency Hospital.