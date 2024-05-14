Watch: Guards at US-Mexico border pepper-spray migrants

Tensions were high on the northern Mexican border in Ciudad Juarez on Monday 13 May when a group of migrants attempted to cut through the fence erected by the Texas National Guard to prevent them from approaching the border wall.

Footage shows the National Guard arriving on the scene and using pepper spray to disperse the group.

The migrants appealed to be let across to the US side, arguing that they were a small group of less than 150 people, including children and adults.

US president Joe Biden has toughened his approach to border security in recent months, as immigration has emerged as a top concern among voters.