Survivors of India’s Morbi bridge collapse have recounted the horrors of the incident.

Hundreds were on the structure when it gave way on Sunday, sending people screaming for help into the river below in the dark.

“Death was in front of us, we thought we’d be pulled into the river, but we clung to what was left of the bridge,” one man said.

“I couldn’t really see the water, only people falling off the bridge around me,” another added.

Police have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse that killed at least 141 people.

