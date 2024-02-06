India: Raging fire breaks out on 27th floor of building in Navi Mumbai

A fire broke out on the 27th floor of a multi-storey building in Navi Mumbai, India, on 6 February.

Footage shows flames raging high above the ground at the building, located in the village of Shiravane.

While the cause of the fire is not clear, efforts to bring it under control are under way and fire engines were also seen at the scene.

No injuries have been reported from the scene.

Navi Mumbai is adjacent to Mumbai in the Konkan division of Maharashtra state.