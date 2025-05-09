India and Pakistan have continued to exchange fire in the border villages of Indian administered Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians.

The situation in border areas remains uncertain as hundreds of residents have left their homes, fearing for their lives.

Many houses have been destroyed, hospitals are in emergency mode, and many underground bunkers have been made active.

Tension spiked on Thursday night (8 May) as air sirens sounded in major cities across northern India.

As both nations trade accusations of attacks, the fog of war is only thickening in a haze of claims, counterclaims, and mounting uncertainty, especially in the restive Kashmir region.