Indonesian officials have updated the death toll to 125 after a riot and stampede broke out after a football match on Saturday (1 October).

The incident happened in East Java province after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya 3-2.

Joko Widodo, the country’s president, has ordered an investigation into the incident and suspended further Liga 1 games until improvements are made to safety procedures.

Police said a violent stampede broke out after fans of the losing side took to the pitch in frustration, leading to riot police deploying tear gas.

