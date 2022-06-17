An investigation is underway following the death of a passenger at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday, June 15.

Reports suggest the unnamed man decided to make his own way from the aircraft into the terminal, where he fell from an escalator and sustained fatal injuries.

EasyJet said cabin crew tried to provide assistance but were unable to save him.

“Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed,” a Gatwick airport spokesperson said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.