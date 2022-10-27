A woman known for posting photos of herself looking like a “zombie Angelina Jolie” has revealed her real face after her release from an Iranian prison.

Sahar Tabar, from Tehran, was jailed in October 2019 for obscenity and insulting the hijab, according to the Iran Human Rights News Agency.

She had previously led many to believe her look was the result of botched plastic surgery, but finally showed her real self to cameras this week.

The viral images of the 21-year-old’s appearance turned out to be a result of makeup and Photoshop.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.