A man has appeared in court in Dublin charged in connection with the murder of his three siblings in Tallaght.

Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday, 5 September.

Cash was charged with the murder of Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, at their home on Sunday.

The accused did not speak during the hearing and was remanded in custody to appear in court via video link on Friday morning.

