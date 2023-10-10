A young woman in Gaza filmed herself sheltering as bombs dropped outside her window on Monday 9 October.

Journalist Plestia Alaqad explained that she and her neighbours were gathering in their homes “far away from the windows” as the airstrikes hit.

They decided to stay in their homes instead of evacuating.

Ms Plestia described how she “couldn’t breathe” and was heard coughing as she turned the camera to show smoke engulfing the area after the bombing.

In later videos, she provided further updates, confirming her electricity and internet had been knocked out by the strikes, and also recorded footage of the damage outside her home.