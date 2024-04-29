Watch: Cameron urges Hamas to accept ‘generous’ ceasefire package

Hamas should accept the “generous” ceasefire package which has been put on the table, David Cameron has said amid a push by Western leaders to end fighting in Gaza.

The foreign secretary called for the militant group to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza while speaking at the World Economic Forum, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time.

Lord Cameron claimed it “never pays” to be optimistic in pushing for an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, but insisted the group should take the deal being offered.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier weighed in, saying Hamas had been presented with an “extraordinarily generous” offer by Israel that he hoped it would accept.