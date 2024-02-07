Protesters set up tents and barricades to prevent aid into Gaza

Israeli protesters set up tents and barbed wire on a road leading to Gaza to prevent aid going into the Palestinian enclave on Wednesday, 7 February.

Demonstrators, some of whom had stayed overnight, were set up at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

They said that aid going into Gaza will reach Hamas and prolong the war, now entering its fifth month.

Kerem Shalom was declared a closed military zone by the Israeli military last month after right-wing protesters and some families of hostages tried to stop trucks from entering Gaza through the crossing, which has been used for aid deliveries since December.

The crossing was not operational on Wednesday.