Aid to Gaza has been loaded and dispatched as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to raise international concern.

The UK-funded consignment of aid, delivered by the Jordanian Air Force, was dropped on Wednesday 21 February into the Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in northern Gaza.

Four tonnes of vital supplies were provided in the air-drop, including medicines, fuel, and food for hospital patients and staff.

The Tal al-Hawa Hospital, set up by the Jordanian Armed Forces, is located in Gaza City and has treated thousands of patients since the start of the crisis.