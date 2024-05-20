Representative Elise Stefanik of New York criticised Joe Biden's approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a speech in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on Sunday, 19 May.

Such visitors to the Knesset are rare, but the MAGA Republican is the latest of several US politicians from both sides of the aisle to visit the country since Hamas's October 7 attack.

Speaking at a session dedicated to combatting antisemitism worldwide, Stefanik criticised the US president.

"There is no excuse for an American president to block aid to Israel that was duly passed by Congress," she said.