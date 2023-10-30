Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:43
Caught on TV: Dramatic moment reporter runs for cover as Hamas rocket flies overhead
A news reporter ran for his life during a live report near the Gaza border as a Hamas rocket flew overhead on Monday, 30 October.
7NEWS US bureau chief David Woiwod was live in Sderot, in Israel’s south, when he ducked for cover and fled for his safety as an air strike rang out in the early hours.
“I think we might have to go now, guys. We gotta go. F***,” the reporter said as he ran for safety after pointing to flares on the horizon.
Up next
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:13
Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions
06:57
Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
08:47
What are the best Halloween movies of all time?
15:30
Boiling Point’s Ray Panthaki: ‘I was stereotyped as a brown actor’
16:21
Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
00:43
Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
09:54
Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart
00:40
Adam Johnson: Tributes laid in Sheffield after ice hockey player dies
01:00
Chelsea ‘not nasty enough’ as Brentford win 2-0, admits Pochettino
00:20
Tyson Fury hints at next steps after Francis Ngannou victory
00:23
Amir Khan gifts Eminem luxury watch before clash with fan over gesture
00:36
120ft replica dinosaur skeleton painted orange in Just Stop Oil stunt
00:27
Infrared satellite shows Hurricane Otis making landfall in Mexico
01:31
Man returns to home devastated by Storm Babet: ‘It’s like Armageddon’
00:57
Fly-tipper standing brazenly throws bags of rubbish into countryside
02:05
Watch Matthew Perry’s most iconic Friends scenes
01:23
Listen to Matthew Perry’s advice in last interview before his death
00:47
Matthew Perry’s ‘iconic’ final line of Friends resurfaces
01:32
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up on hiring accent removal coach
00:49
‘Spooky’ 50kg chocolate toad created by Cadbury World for Halloween
01:34
Dublin home turns into Halloween ‘house of horrors’ for 22nd year
01:48
Amy Dowden shares “truth” about breast cancer in chemotherapy update
00:35
Bear hurls security guard across Aspen kitchen before launching attack
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09