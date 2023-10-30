Caught on TV: Dramatic moment reporter runs for cover as Hamas rocket flies overhead

A news reporter ran for his life during a live report near the Gaza border as a Hamas rocket flew overhead on Monday, 30 October.

7NEWS US bureau chief David Woiwod was live in Sderot, in Israel’s south, when he ducked for cover and fled for his safety as an air strike rang out in the early hours.

“I think we might have to go now, guys. We gotta go. F***,” the reporter said as he ran for safety after pointing to flares on the horizon.