Bernie Sanders urges Israel not to act on ‘rage and revenge’ as US did after 9/11

Bernie Sanders has urged Israel not to act with "rage and revenge" as the US did after 9/11.

Speaking in the US Senate on Wednesday, 1 November, the Vermont senator said Israel is "understandably furious" and "want to strike back forcefully" but warned against acting in a similar way to the US after the 2001 attack, which he described as a "horrific mistake."

"Rage and revenge do not make useful policy," Mr Sanders added.

"Killing innocent Palestinian women and children in Gaza will not bring back to life the innocent Israeli women and children who have been killed by Hamas."