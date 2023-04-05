Clashes erupt as Israeli police storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday 5 April and attacked Palestinian worshippers, raising fears of wider tensions as Islamic and Jewish holidays overlap.

The incident sparked a wave of Palestinian protests, condemnations and violence.

According to Al Jazeera, Palestinian witnesses said Israeli forces used excessive force including stun grenades and tear gas, causing suffocation injuries to the worshippers and beatings with batons and rifles.

The Israeli police said it used force to evacuate worshippers who were holed up at the mosque with fireworks, rocks, and sticks.

