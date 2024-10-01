Watch: Israel troops prepare for targeted ground operation in Lebanon

Watch as Israeli troops prepare for a targeted ground operation in Lebanon.

Israel announced overnight on Monday (30 September) that it had launched “targeted” raids on Hezbollah positions on the border with southern Lebanon, controlled by Hezbollah.

A lieutenant commanding Israel’s Egoz unit reportedly told troops before going in that their operation was part of a “more substantial invasion” intended to halt Hezbollah’s ability to attack the northern territories across the border.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Makati said today (1 October) that this is “one of the most dangerous phases” in the country’s history.