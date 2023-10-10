Aerial footage shows Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip

Israel’s military has released footage of what it says are airstrikes targeting infrastructure used by Hamas in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel and other supplies on Monday 9 October, in retaliation for a bloody incursion by Hamas militants, as the war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides.

Hamas also escalated the conflict, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.

Israel hit more than 1,000 targets in Gaza, its military said, including airstrikes that levelled much of the town of Beit Hanoun in the enclave’s northeast corner.