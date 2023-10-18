Bombardments hit area surrounding Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital

Staff at a Gaza hospital ran for shelter when "huge bombardments" of rocket fire struck nearby on Wednesday 18 October.

Footage obtained from the Palestine Red Crescent shows a nearby building to Al-Quds hospital being struck.

According to the Red Crescent, a building only 100 metres from the hospital located in Gaza City.

The strike occurred one day after another hospital was hit by a projectile, an incident in which "hundreds" of people were killed according to the Gaza health ministry.

Israel denied involvement in that attack, blaming an "errant rocket" from militant group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.